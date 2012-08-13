Design and Print Business Cards, Flyers, Letterheads With Springpublisher 2.1

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- SpringPublisher Team has released SpringPublisher v. 2.1. SpringPublisher is a professional and easy to use desktop publishing software that makes it easy for business people and home computer users to design and print cards, flyers, postcards, and announcements.



SpringPublisher is freeware, allowing you to design, print, and save artwork as JPG files.



SpringPublisher includes a nice library of templates as well as an online template store. The software features a powerful multi-layer editor, detailed help files. Without being an artist, you can design and print business cards, flyers, postcards, letterheads and other artwork in just a few minutes.



Main Features:



1. Enables you to add images, texts, vector shapes, logos and arrange them as you like.

2. Provides stunning image effect including shadows, opacity, rotation, and more.

3. Allows you to download professionally-designed, high quality templates from the template store.

4. Makes it easy for you to print your artwork either with your own printer or in professional print shops.

5. Generates high resolution artwork with a maximum output of 350dpi.



SpringPublisher runs under Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7.



You can download the SpringPublisher Free version directly from http://www.springpublisher.com/sp_setup.msi



The professional version, with Template Store credits and high-quality output available, costs $23.95(US)



For more information, visit http://www.springpublisher.com/