Design Camp Atlanta Offers Top Trade Secrets and Strategies for Interior Designers

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Whether you loved or loathed camp as a kid, Design Camp, coming to Atlanta Jan. 30 - Feb.1, is the ultimate “camp” experience for adults. Designed for people who are passionate about where and how they live, Design Camp was developed by celebrity interior designers Kelli Ellis and Lori Dennis, who met while speaking at Las Vegas World Market panel and soon developed the idea for this fun and inspiring camp experience. Registration for Design Camp Atlanta is currently open at http://designcamp.com/.



“We developed Design Camp to share interior design trade secrets, tips and tricks to help you perfect magazine-ready designs and places that you will absolutely love to spend time in,” Ellis said. “This action-packed experience goes way beyond the bonfires and bunks of childhood camp, and includes a little bit of red-carpet glamour and a lot of great education and tools for design. Design Camp is your destination for practical, applicable, real-life design insight that you won’t get from traditional institutions.”



Design Camp Atlanta will be hosted at Fox Theater by Dennis, Ellis and a variety of special guests. The Design Camp Atlanta agenda includes:



Forecast inspiration: Trend reports for 2013

Developing an online portfolio

Furniture and fabric

Kitchen and bath design

Building materials

Green interior design

Niche careers

Successful strategies for negotiating contracts

Getting a project published

Marketing and branding

Social media

How to become a Design Star and television personality

Plus cocktail parties, networking opportunities and more.



The course is tailored for both design professionals and design aficionados. Registration is currently open at http://designcamp.com/.



About Kelli Ellis

Award-winning celebrity interior designer, certified design psychology coach, and Design Camp creator, Kelli Ellis leads the charge at Kelli Ellis Interiors, Inc. She is the featured designer on TLC’s “Clean Sweep,” HGTV’s “Takeover My Makeover” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Orange County,” She is the resident design expert for eHow.com and spokesperson for the Society of American Florists. For more information on Ellis, please visit http://www.designcamp.com or http://www.kelliellis.com.



Design Camp: Interior Designer Business Coaching

30245 Tomas

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

info@designcamp.com

949-683-3713