Design Camp Atlanta Offers Top Trade Secrets and Strategies for Interior Designers

Celebrity designers Kelli Ellis and Lori Dennis Share the Latest in Design and Business Growth
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Whether you loved or loathed camp as a kid, Design Camp, coming to Atlanta Jan. 30 - Feb.1, is the ultimate “camp” experience for adults. Designed for people who are passionate about where and how they live, Design Camp was developed by celebrity interior designers Kelli Ellis and Lori Dennis, who met while speaking at Las Vegas World Market panel and soon developed the idea for this fun and inspiring camp experience. Registration for Design Camp Atlanta is currently open at http://designcamp.com/.
“We developed Design Camp to share interior design trade secrets, tips and tricks to help you perfect magazine-ready designs and places that you will absolutely love to spend time in,” Ellis said. “This action-packed experience goes way beyond the bonfires and bunks of childhood camp, and includes a little bit of red-carpet glamour and a lot of great education and tools for design. Design Camp is your destination for practical, applicable, real-life design insight that you won’t get from traditional institutions.”
Design Camp Atlanta will be hosted at Fox Theater by Dennis, Ellis and a variety of special guests. The Design Camp Atlanta agenda includes:
Forecast inspiration: Trend reports for 2013
Developing an online portfolio
Furniture and fabric
Kitchen and bath design
Building materials
Green interior design
Niche careers
Successful strategies for negotiating contracts
Getting a project published
Marketing and branding
Social media
How to become a Design Star and television personality
Plus cocktail parties, networking opportunities and more.
The course is tailored for both design professionals and design aficionados. Registration is currently open at http://designcamp.com/.
About Kelli Ellis
Award-winning celebrity interior designer, certified design psychology coach, and Design Camp creator, Kelli Ellis leads the charge at Kelli Ellis Interiors, Inc. She is the featured designer on TLC’s “Clean Sweep,” HGTV’s “Takeover My Makeover” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Orange County,” She is the resident design expert for eHow.com and spokesperson for the Society of American Florists. For more information on Ellis, please visit http://www.designcamp.com or http://www.kelliellis.com.
