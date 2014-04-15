Social Media Loving and Fresh Thinking Design Graduates Leverage Fresh Thinking in the MCTC Design Portfolio Show

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Minneapolis Community and Technical College recent Web and Graphic Designs students shuffle through the hallway printing their designs and clicking away on large screen Macs all in a row. The smell of coffee and perhaps a little sweat accompanies their mad dash to perfect their work for their portfolio show May 6th and 7th from 10am-7pm. One tweets a selfie, and two others help each other work through a javascript problem.



For all the nervous excitement that entails graduating from college, the designers have one thing on their side. More and more employers are looking at the benefits of hiring students directly out of college as a way to leverage the new elements of culture bubbling up amongst these tech-oriented degrees. One can look closer at that seemingly innocuous selfie, and will see a person who is a continuous learner comfortable with technology, and comfortable with social media. Many of the graduating students are coming from lower income jobs such as food service and could be perfectly comfortable and happy with lower salaries, and this doesn’t go unnoticed from perspective employers determined to create efficient teams.



For all their desire to create good work, design teams, as in other industries, have found it immensely important to leverage agility, innovation, great communication, and the natural drive of their people to grow their teams. Perhaps they see that new design graduates are often as ripe as they come in these areas, being fresh freshly trained in the most current technologies and sharpened by their peers. The benefits to employers of hiring fresh graduates also include new ideas, energy and enthusiasm, and that there is no need to unlearn bad habits.



“We have the benefit as student of being immersed in the newest practices,” web designer Alex Oskie says, “so we’re always looking for them and showing each other.” And perhaps that cultural chutzpah is really the central asset that new graduates offer their potential employers. Continuing to learn and stay nimble is a really important aspect of these soon to be graduates that we can all learn from.



About the 2014 MCTC design portfolio show

The 2014 MCTC Design Portfolio Show is the collaboration between design and creative problem solving. The 2014 MCTC Design Portfolio Show is free to the public and will be Tuesday, May 6th 10am-7pm and Wednesday, May 7th 10am-9pm, at Minneapolis Community and Technical College. The show is a hint at the future; what is going to come next. Employers, designers, and design appreciates are welcome to come absorb the styles and make connections with emerging designers. Visit them at: mctcdesign.com



Contact

To learn more about the MCTC Design Portfolio show for 2014, please contact

Tim Brown,

2446 Colfax Ave. S. Minneapolis Mn.

Phone: (763) 221-5525

Mctcdesign2014@gmail.com