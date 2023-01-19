Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) concerning whether a series of statements by Design Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Carlsbad, CA based Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. On or around March 24, 2021, Design Therapeutics, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 12 million shares of stock priced at $20.00 per share.



Then, on December 7, 2022, Design Therapeutics, Inc. reported initial data from a Phase 1 trial of DT-216 in patients with Friedreich ataxia. Among other results, Design said 16 patients on DT-216 and eight on placebo reported at least one treatment-emergent adverse event.



Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) declined from $24.85 per share on August 09, 2022, to as low as $6.94 per share on December 08, 2022.



