Design XF Top Directory Offers Instant Approval of Websites

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Design XF, an old High Quality Top Directory since 2004 and an Associate of Great Directory.Org, announced today of their revamping of their Directory Features. By this announcement which made a flutter among website owners, aspiring for Low-priced but High Quality PR Directory Submissions for their respective websites, Design XF has opened up new vistas and avenues for all the website owners, to make use of their Top Directory, advantageously.



Among the new features, Listing Packages and Prices announced by this Top Quality Directory of fame, the predominant one is the Instant Approval of Websites, with a fixed time-frame for inclusion within 24 hours. Other features as well are also attractive the announcement points out, and will be of great relief to website owners, to submit their business and other websites with their Top Directory. This designxf instant approval human edited paid directory, according to the announcement is specializing in establishing Quality Permanent Back-links, to bring forth visitor-traffic in volumes.



Directory Submission of Websites is a step towards progress every website owner is keenly interested in. By submitting the website to the most appropriate Web Directory in the concerned niche, to which the website’s business or activity belongs to, the online-presence of the website is popularized brightly, among the millions of net-visitors, who throng the Internet every day, from across the nook and corner of this world.



Unless this is done rightly, chances are very slim for a website, to get located by the targeted audience. Without sufficient visitor-traffic, the very survival of any website is at stake, let alone achieving the objectives of the site or making profit to the owners, as Return on Investment (ROI). The task of Website submission to High Quality Web Directories involves two options. Paid Web Directories and Free Web Directories are the two choices available.



In the case of Free Web Directories, arising out of the enormous flow of websites to get listed, checking each and every website for Quality is well nigh impossible. Consequently, the waiting time increases for getting approved for submission, even for websites who boast of High Quality and Useful Web-content. The best alternative is Paid Directories, who render this important service of inclusion of Listing of Websites for a fee. Yet many Web Directories cannot come under the classification of “Affordable Fees” for listing.



Design XF Top Directory is one of its kinds in this classification of Low-priced PR4 High Quality Web Directory, which has valuable Alexa Ranking. This Search-Engine friendly, human edited Top Directory provides Instant approval for websites submitted, with fast-turnaround time in evaluating the website and guaranteed inclusion within 24 hours. The attractive Listing fees are bifurcated into two Packages – Silver Listing Package at just $19 and Diamond Featured Listing Permanent Package at $29.



In each of the above two List Package Plans, the website owners get the same High Quality of Listing Service, but with a differential feature of Website submission. To find out more about the Listing Services, features and Packages visit http://designxf.com/