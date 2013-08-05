Design Your Website from Plug and Play Design London and Get One Year Guarantee

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- All types of companies require clear and well-designed web exposure to promote their products. Selecting the right web design company is very important for achieving the results aimed for. Perfect social media strategies and SEO are essential for every service provider in order to target potential customers. Plug and Play Design London provides e-commerce websites, SEM, SEP, CRM and CMS solutions. The requirements of small, medium and large organizations are entirely different from one another. London Web Design promises to fulfil all requirements of customers with 100% satisfaction guarantee and tangible benefits.



The services of Web Design London include hand coded websites, web hosting, WordPress sites, content management systems, software for customer relationship management-XEUS, content writing, internet consultancy, domain names, logo design and branding. Service seekers can go through the work portfolio of Web Design London to gain an insight into the quality of service. Clients will be delivered responsive designs of websites, which ensure to adapt automatically to user devices like iPad, iPhone, Android or PC.



The website says, “We will keep working on the design until you are 100% satisfied. We only create awesome, slick, modern designs that will improve your bottom line, designed from scratch, no templates.”



The Plug and Play Design London offers experienced and knowledgeable solutions to all types of customers. Web design London can help clients with unique designs, keyword research, powerful SEO, Meta Tag/page and files URL set up, good strapline, headlines, testimonials, chat facility, Google web master analytics and tools, strategies for SEO back linking, central help desk, video on home page of clients, free e-book, client’s site mobile version and many more.



Large teams of specialists are employed by Plug and Play Design London for providing complete e-commerce solutions and static brochure designs. The resources from Web Design London fulfil every single requirement of customers regarding SEO, CMS, Prestashop, Magento, Drupal, and more. The latest technological trends are also incorporated to cope with future changes. The company promises to deliver smart designs by means of which client’s products and services can be easily identified by potential customers.



To obtain more information about Plug and Play Design London, visit http://www.arcolasolutions.com



About Plug and Play Design from Arcola Solutions

