Designdelicatessen: A One-Stop-Shop for the World's Most Unique Interior Designs

Fredriksberg, Hovedstaden -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- DesignDelicatessen is excited to announce the launch of their latest range of contemporary designs for exquisite homes. From ABC bed linen for kids to the Moustache Baobab table, Areaware’s iphone5 Alarm docks and state of the art lighting from top interior designers such as Artecnico, Droog, ENO and much more.



With almost 200 new designer additions, DesignDelicatessen is taking the stress and strain out of interior decorating; continually adding to their stock of 4000 unique and striking designs now available in the online store at http://www.designdelicatessen.com.



DesignDelicatessen was founded in 2005 in Denmark by passionate design duo Eva Kaas Ibsen and Christopher Rasmussen. “Our dream was to make it possible for anyone, no matter where in the world they live to be able to purchase fine design.” Says Rasmussen, “We set up DesignDelicatessen so that we could showcase the world’s most superb styles and exciting offerings to homes everywhere.”



Their passion helped grow the business exponentially and in 2008 they opened their first DesignDelicatessen store in Frederiksberg City, Denmark. The physical store offers a variety of the items available online and allows nearby shoppers the luxury of seeing the designs in a real-world setting before purchasing.



About Designdelicatessen

Designdelicatessen continues to develop and is now deemed to be one of the best online stores in Denmark. Showcasing furniture, lightning, a variety of striking kitchen items, bed linen, household accessories and much more from International brands such as Tom Dixon, Muuto, Boskke, Normann Copenhagen, Hay, Sletti and Nomess. At Designdelicatessen, visitors can purchase the finest interior design items at affordable cost, enabling shoppers worldwide to experience the delightful wonders offered by this company.



For further information visit: http://www.designdelicatessen.com