Designed Smiles Emerges as the Most Prominent Name in Newport Beach for Dentistry

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Superlative quality treatment and a healing environment empowered Designed Smiles to emerge as the most prominent name in Newport Beach for dentistry. Patients value their reliability and their focus on providing detailed information about dental treatments and explaining procedures and results. This helps rid patients of their anxiety, clears up confusion and helps them make big treatment decisions.



At Designed Smiles, Dr. Burdick and his professional staff have been offering the best treatment in Brea, La Habra, Whittier, Fullerton and Yorba effectively solving all kinds of dental problems. Being a leading dentist in Orange County, they are highly specialized providers of Preventive Family Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Sedation Dentistry.



Through their cosmetic dentistry methods they are giving their patients heightened confidence and self-esteem, made possible through a better and more beautiful smile. As one of their representatives stated, “



Cosmetic dentistry is the art of attaining attractive teeth and a lovely smile by either changing the appearance of teeth or replacing missing or badly damaged teeth with dental teeth implants. It can include the use of porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental implants and other restorative or aesthetic procedures.” Dr. Burdick of Designed Smiles, a renowned cosmetic dentist, has been using customized methods of cosmetic dentistry to meet the distinctive needs of every patient.



Designed Smiles is also a well-known name in Brea for Invisalign treatments wherein a crooked teeth pattern is corrected and straightened by using clear plastic aligners. These aligners are removable and more effective than metal braces.



About Dr. Grant Burdick

Dr. Grant Burdick is the premier family and cosmetic dentistry practice serving all of Orange County. With a friendly, knowledgeable staff and cutting-edge dental treatments, Designed Smiles’ dentist, Dr. Burdick can help patients achieve a glowing smile. For more than two decades, Designed Smiles has served the areas of Brea, La Habra, Whittier, Fullerton and Yorba Linda. Dentist Dr. Burdick continues to build a reputation as one of the most sought after Orange County dentists in practice today.



To know more, please visit: http://www.designedsmiles.com/invisalign.php