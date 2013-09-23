Designed Smiles Now Offers the Best Invisalign Treatments at Their Brea Center

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Serving Anaheim, Whittier, La Habra, Fullerton, Yorba Linda, and Brea, Designed Smiles offers the most comprehensive and complete dental treatment at affordable prices. The services offered at Designed Smiles vary from teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, Invisalign clear braces, and more.



The clinic is also known for their Invisalign in Brea, giving greater options to clients plus strengthening the Brea Dentist with more advanced procedures and equipment. Their Invisalign comprises a series of custom-molded, clear plastic aligners that gradually straighten teeth, without the sharp metal of traditional braces. Other cosmetic procedures that the clinic provides are Teeth Whitening, Porcelain Veneers, Tooth-colored Fillings and Smile Makeovers.



Designed Smiles is also known for being fast-paced in the dental industry and uses the latest in dental technology that enables them to offer advanced dental procedures and treatments via their qualififed Dentist. Patients can enjoy the benefits of the CEREC system for their porcelain crowns, onlays and inlays, as well as the digital X-rays and air abrasion for better precision in removing tooth decay without the noise or vibration of a dental drill.



Complete family dentistry and sedative dentistry services are offered at teeth cleanings and checkups, and we recommend that our patients have one at least every six months.



About Dr. Grant Burdick

Dr. Grant Burdick is the premier family and cosmetic dentistry practice serving all of Orange County. With a friendly, knowledgeable staff and cutting edge dental treatments, Designed Smiles’ dentist, Dr. Burdick can help patients achieve a glowing smile. For more than two decades Designed Smiles has served the areas of Brea, La Habra, Whittier, Fullerton and Yorba Linda, dentist Dr. Burdick continues to build a reputation as one of the most sought after Orange County dentists in practice today.



To know more, please visit : http://www.designedsmiles.com/invisalign.php



Contact Details:

Designed Smiles

1770 East Lambert Rd. #110

Brea, CA 92821