Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in Australia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Strong economic growth fuels ready-to-wear designer apparel in 2012. While many premium apparel brands were marked with price pressures from internet retailers and depressed consumer confidence, luxury brands and retailers reported strong results from a shifting consumer profile. Resources booms in Western Australia and Queensland have brought new wealth to the regions, with demands to match, while traditionally strong consumers of luxury goods in the financial hubs in Sydney have wavered as...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
