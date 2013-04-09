"Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in France" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Fashion continued to drive performances of this market in 2012. Despite the still unfavourable economic context, more consumers were disposed to purchase designer apparel goods. As a result, volume sales grew by 1% which was considerably more than in the previous year. In general, the real fashionistas preferred to purchase one luxury item instead of buying several but less valuable articles. In order to reduce their expenses, consumers also waited for sales to buy expensive clothes at a...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
