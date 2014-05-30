New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The economic and political situation in Romania reflected negatively on the performance of designer apparel (ready-to-wear). After a slight rebound in the value sales of designer apparel (ready-to-wear) in 2012, the market size expanded even more in 2013, as a result of the limited purchasing powers of consumers. Sales of designer clothing were booming pre-economic crisis; hence, some consumers of luxury goods preferred to rely on the products they already had until their financial situation...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in Japan
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in Thailand
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in Italy
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in South Korea
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in Mexico
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in China
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in Australia
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in the Philippines
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in Singapore
- Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in the Netherlands