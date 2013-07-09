Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Growth in designer apparel in the United Arab Emirates in 2012 was driven mainly by the high increase recorded in inbound tourists travelling to Dubai on luxury shopping trips. Large numbers of tourists from China and Russia are now travelling to the Emirate with the express purpose of shopping for luxury goods. Although handbags and watches are often the top priorities for those tourists engaging in these shopping trips, spending on designer clothing and designer footwear offered under major...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
