Designer Dreams Do Come True- Just Ask Judith Bright

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) --11/11/2011 -- When Judith Bright was a little girl, she would spend hours playing in her mother’s jewelry box, pulling out each item one by one and trying them on. As she grew up, Bright never lost her passion for jewelry. Although she had a successful career heading Quincy Jones’ music publishing company in Hollywood, Bright always dreamed about opening her own designer jewelry store.



This November 2011 marks the one year anniversary of the opening of her Flagship Jewelry Store in The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville. Bright says she is thrilled by the wonderful reception her shop, which features original jewelry, is receiving from the public; no small feat in this uncertain economy and evidence that she has definitely struck a chord with shoppers.



“It has been a big year. In the Nashville Scene Poll we were voted top 3 Best New Retail store that opened in 2010, top 3 Best Jewelry Stores and won the writer's poll for the Best Handmade Jewelry in the city,” Bright said.



Says Bright, “Since we opened, Michael Kors and Tory Burch have opened across from us & Free People right next to us. The only Nordstrom in the State just opened two doors down. How’s that for some great and inspiring company! Nashville is ‘cooking with gas’ and it’s exciting to be a part of a growing and vibrant city.”



Bright’s trademark is “Bridging the Gap Between Fashion and Fine.” Bright said she strives to create quality affordable jewelry that people with any budget can wear every day. “I use the quality materials available and hand-pick each stone used in my designs,” she said, adding that all of the hand-made jewelry she sells is adjustable, so women of all sizes can wear it. Custom measurements are also welcome, Bright said, because she wants everyone to be able to wear her handcrafted jewelry.



Bright also has a website that allows customers from all over the U.S. to experience the wonderful bridge jewelry from the privacy of their own homes. The site is beautifully organized and user-friendly. Customers who are in the market for artisan jewelry can take their time and shop, browsing through the many different styles that are available. At the bottom of the home page, clicking on a photo of a style of jewelry will bring up another page that lists the wide selection, along with photos and pricing information. From trendy jewelry to travel jewelry and more, independent jewelry designer Judith Bright has something for every person, every taste, and every budget.



About Judith Bright

Judith Bright offers top quality handmade jewelry that is both beautiful and well-made. The store, which opened about a year ago in The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, features a wide range of handmade jewelry. The store’s website allows customers who appreciate hand-crafted jewelry to shop from the comfort of their home. For more information, please visit http://www.judithbright.com