Designer Melany Rowe Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Participate in a Paris Runway Show

Alberta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Melany Rowe designs elegant, red carpet worthy evening gowns, unforgettable wedding dresses and exquisitely couture with unique jewelry.



A love for all things glamorous and theatrical is what Melany Rowe is all about. Intricate, hand-sewn beading, detailed floral techniques and dreamy feathers adorn her dramatic creations.



In her debut season with Western Canada Fashion Week, Melany elicited the attention of the fashion industry faster then she ever dreamed possible. Due to the high level of interest, she is now preparing her first show for Paris this January.



Melany has realized her dream with the help of many wonderful fashion professionals. To thank some of these fantastic supporters, she decided to bring a few people with her to Paris, sharing with them the opportunity of a lifetime. Melany Rowe already has five models packing their bags, and with funding help, they will be able to add one or more talented professionals to the team. If they can get close to the goal, Melany will be able to bring one makeup artist and one hair stylist as well.



With this campaign, Melanie is also calling all beautiful ladies, talented Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists and Photographers who want to be a part of a Paris runway show, to take place on January 23, 2014.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: December 28, 2013 - January 06, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1deiPTu