Designer Outlet Store Online Introduces the Yayoi Kusama Louis Vuitton Wallets for Women

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- One of the best things about Louis Vuitton is the way the brand manages to come up with exciting new variations on their classic items by collaborating with the best contemporary artists. So far, each of these collaborations has produced stunning new lines that have earned cult followings. Designer Outlet Store Online introduces the latest of these offerings the Yayoi Kusama line of Louis Vuitton Wallets For Women .



Yayoi Kusama is a modern visual artist whose work for LV has resulted in a line of bag, shoes, scarves and small leather goods that are embellished with polka dots in a variety of permutations. There are large dots and small ones, and dots in geometric arrangements and swirls. The Monogram Canvas has even been made in a variant to match Kusama's aesthetic vision.



There are two LV women's wallets in the Yayoi Kusama line. The first is the Monogram Vernis Dots Infinity Chapeau Coin Purse. This handy little piece is circular in shape and features an all-around zipper closure. It can also be attached to a handbag via a handy hook and chain. This cute coin purse is covered in white dotted Vernis patent leather and comes in yellow and red. It evokes the quirky charm of the Fifites and such icons as Minnie Mouse or Betty Boop.



Meanwhile, the Monogram Vernis Dots Infinity Zippy Wallet is a take on the ever-popular and utilitarian Zippy. This wallet has all the convenience and security of the Zippy, but with considerably more pizzazz. The Monogram Vernis Dots Infinity Zippy features high-shine patent Vernis and white dots in graduated sizes. It comes in three colors, from sophisticated black to funky yellow and eye-catching red.



These Yayoi Kusama ladies' wallets from LV are sure to be a hit with women both young and old. They're a refreshing change from the usual neutral-colored, utilitarian leather wallet, making them a fun and exciting addition to any wardrobe. These wallets are best carried with a bit of spontaneity ¨C they're just the thing to take on a lunch date, out shopping with friends, or even on a trip to the amusement park with the kids.



For more information on the Louis Vuitton wallets for women and other items from LV, visit http://www.designeroutletstoreonline.com/



About Louis Vuitton Outlet Store Online

Louis Vuitton Outlet Store Online is dedicated to providing informed reviews and the latest news regarding Louis Vuitton bags, shoes, and small leather goods. For more information please contact the site owner Kimberly, you can send E-mail to admin@designeroutletstoreonline.com