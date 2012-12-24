Designer PCs, Kitchens, Interiors; Why Not Designer Tiles?

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Interiors play a magnificent role in describing one’s choice and personality. Just buying costly furnishings and stuffing them up in one’s space – commercial or residential – does not suffice the aforementioned point. The interiors – furnishings, tiles, curtains, walls, colors – everything should be complementary to each other.



The basic elegance is induced by the tiles or flooring in one’s space. Depending on the place – office or home – and the purpose of the room, one can choose from a wide variety of tiles and stones offered by Imperial tiles. They offer a variety of products in all sizes with more than 5,000 items and accessories to choose from including marble, travertine, limestone, pre-fab granite, porcelain and ceramic.



Imptile.com is an online tile store wherein one can browse and buy tile. They have it all online - products and catalogs for tiles (wall tiles, glass tiles, quarry tiles and porcelain tiles), mosaics (glass mosaics, stone - basalt mosaics), metal, stone (tiles and mosaics), landscaping, cement and clay.



Apart from being an international producer, importer and wholesaler, Imperial tiles and stones also offer great suggestions, tips and tricks to keep your old interiors maintained. Imptile.com has a blog which contains articles about interiors, tiles and furnishings – latest trends, news, maintenance and much more.



To browse through their blog, visit: http://www.imptile.com/tile-blog/



About Imperial Tiles:

By offering innovative and integrated products segment, easy-to-navigate website and quick delivery, Imperial Tiles is able to streamline the process of placement of order to installing of these tiles. Their complete segment of tile and stones and their online availability is simplifying the buying experience nationwide.



They are a growing major supplier in southern California, as well as extending into the rest of the western United States.



Contact:



To know more about Imperial Tiles and Stones, contact:



Joe Engel

Email: joe@topspotme.com

Phone: 818-850-5500

Web: http://www.imptile.com/



Corporate Office:

Imperial Tiles and Stones,

12505 Sherman Way,

North Hollywood, CA 91605