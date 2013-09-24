Designer Sandeep Srivastava Designs Costumes for Jyoti Amge

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- On the Sets of “Pyar Me Locha”



Leading roles were for the leggy and skinny beauties earlier. But you have to change your notion after hearing it that world’s shortest lady Jyoti Amge is playing a leading role in the movie “Pyar Me Locha” by Elezarin Enterprises.



Jyoti Amge got fame as world’s shortest lady after she came to limelight when she appeared in BigBoss Season 6. She was the mini celebrity in her hometown Nagpur. Now she is entering Bollywood with a leading role in the movie Pyar me Locha. Her costumes in the movie which are a special attraction of the movie have been designed by Sandeep Srivastava who is a leading Fashion Designer from Mumbai.



Sandeep, who is an alumni of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, wants to create unique designs which will represent India in the international platform. Sandeep has designed outfits for various eminent Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Hrishita Bhatt ,Riya Sen, Gulshan Sharma amongst the others.



His upcoming Bollywood project is for the movie Pyar Me Locha, where he has created gorgeous costumes for the world’s shortest and prettiest lady Jyoti Amge.