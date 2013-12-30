Now Shop the Most Exclusive Designer Cufflinks for Men Online at StanleyGentlemen.com

Somers, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- The online store has extended its collection of handmade cufflinks and offers a wide selection of designer cufflinks for men; http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/cufflinks/ . The right silver cufflinks can be an intriguing accessory that can act also as the perfect gift for men. Cufflinks add an elegance to a shirt and can turn a plain, uninspiring outfit into a dashing ensemble. The uniquely designed collection of silver cufflinks by Stanley Lewis are all handmade in Italy by some of the most prestigious and renowned jewelers in the world who work meticiously under the guidance of Mr Stanley Lewis. Each pair of these beautiful cufflinks are presented in the brands famous Italian hand crafted leather and suede cufflink box.



The Stanley Lewis collection of exquisite men’s cufflinks are unique in design and all made using 925 silver. The spokesperson for the online store further states, “These unique and forward thinking collection of designer cufflinks are handmade with an unsurpassed pledge to detail and innovation and are unique in character and inspired by the need for balance.”



Customers can order these designer cufflinks from the store’s safe and secure official website. These cufflinks can also be delivered to someone as a gift if requested by the customers at the time of order. Other than men’s cufflinks, customers can also browse for men’s striped socks; http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/socks/design/striped; silk ties, pochette, scarves and other accessories for men.



About StanleyGentleMen.com

The Stanley Lewis Collection of men’s accessories was founded in 2008 by Anne Harding and Stanley Crinis in an effort to restore balance to men, both in life and wardrobe. The collection is comprised of a selection of fine Italian-made silk ties, bow ties, designer socks , pochettes, ascots, luxury scarves and handmade designer cufflinks for men that coordinate to bring polish and sartorial flair to every gentleman’s ensemble. The entire collection is available online at StanleyGentlemen.com



To find designer socks for men, visit http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/the-sock/