St Louis Kitchen Appliances Expert Joins Upscale Team at Designer Appliance by Lemcke

Webster Groves, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Designer Appliances by Lemcke, St Louis's premiere upscale retailer of kitchen appliances, announces that appliance expert Kim Zimmer will be joining the Lemcke team. Kim is formerly of Appliance Solutions and Brock's Appliance, and is one of the St Louis area's foremost experts on kitchen appliances and design. Company founder Paul Lemcke says he is proud to add Kim Zimmer to the team, adding, "we have teamed up to bring St Louis area consumers a wealth of knowledge and personalized service under the Designer Appliances by Lemcke store."



The following top brands make their home at Designer Appliances by Lemcke in the St Louis appliance market: Sub Zero, Wolf, Asko, Viking, Miele, Dacor, Fisher & Paykel, GE Monogram, Thermador, DCS, Samsung, True, Best, Sharp, Marvel, Scotsman, U Line, Aga, Bertazzoi, and Electrolux.



Designer Appliances by Lemcke shows off the character of their kitchen appliance lines at their store showroom and on their website. The store is located in the Webster Groves suburb of St, Louis, a mile off Interstate 44 at S Elm Ave. The address is 104 West Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Designer Appliances by Lemcke's website can be accessed by going to http://www.designerappliancesbylemcke.com.



They also have brought their presence to Facebook at the following page: https://http://www.facebook.com/pages/Designer-Appliances-By-Lemcke/207354776091581



Paul and Kim want to tell everyone about the changes that have taken place in the showroom. Designer Appliances by Lemcke now has a live Thermador kitchen display and will be utilizing if for upcoming events. So look for cooking demonstrations in the near future. Along with the Thermador display being live they will be updated other areas in the next few months. They are hoping to add new product lines and will keep everyone up to date. Kim will be posting recipes and other important facts about appliances and trends on the facebook page so look for those to come as well.



Paul Lemcke founded his company after learning the appliance business from his father. He says of his ambition for starting Designer Appliances by Lemcke, "I started working for my dad, Rudy Lemcke, in the mid-1970s. It was always my dream to build a high-end appliance business that serves the needs of the most discerning St. Louis area home-owners. Our shoppers come from all over, but its the people of Webster Grove and Kirkwood who keep coming back to us that have made our reputation.”



ABOUT DESIGNER APPLIANCES BY LEMCKE

Designer Appliances by Lemcke is an upscale retailer of high quality designer kitchen appliances for the home. Founded by Paul Lemcke, the company offers appliance sales and service in the St Louis area through their Webster Grove store, and everywhere else through their website.



CONTACT

Designer Appliances by Lemcke

104 West Lockwood Avenue

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Phone: 314-968-7575

Website: http://www.designerappliancesbylemcke.com

Email: info@designerappliancesbylemcke.com