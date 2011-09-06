Website Makes Swimsuit Shopping Fun Again With Its Wide Variety of High Quality Designer Swimwear

Blanco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2011 -- Shopping for swimwear can certainly be a trying experience. Most store front locations do not carry a wide of enough selection of bathing suits to shop with any efficacy, and shoppers must travel all over town to find the best swimwear for their bodies and budgets.



As a result, Swimwear Boutique, a website devoted to high quality designer swimwear, is getting a lot of attention lately for its huge selection of bathing suits for women, men and children.



“At Swimwear Boutique, we search for high fashion designers who offer coordinating accessories with their designer fine swimsuits,” says the website. “We also look for bathing suits that are appealing to a wide variety of interests, proportions, and ages.”



Swimwear Boutiques collection includes one-piece swimwear, bathing suits, bikinis, two-piece swimsuits, junior swimwear, swimwear separates, bikini swimsuits and coordinating bathing apparel for women, teens, juniors, and misses.



The company is currently offering a Summer Sale on many of its lines of designer swimwear, featuring 20 to 75 percent off a wide variety of bathing suits. The sale prices apply to many of the designer and luxury swimwear lines, including Aqua di Lara, Masquenada and Nicolita.



Although the company’s main focus is swimwear, Swimwear Boutique does offer a wide variety of women’s designer beachwear and cover ups.



“Each year our clients look for swimwear and other resort apparel to be worn at their favorite resort destination or other special occasions,” says the website.



“To that end, we search for other unique apparel that will be an exciting addition to their swim and resort wear wardrobe. Lingerie, sleepwear, day and evening apparel, shoes and jewelry are items we have chosen to complement our broad collection of swimwear.”



Ordering from Swimwear Boutique is easy; from the convenience and comfort of home, customers can browse through the hundreds of bathing suits that are available and select the ones they wish to purchase. The website is divided up into separate categories, including luxury swimwear, designer swimwear, one piece swimwear, two piece swimwear, and kids corner.



According to past customers the only difficult part about shopping through Swimwear Boutique is making a decision about which swimwear to buy; a dilemma that most customers reportedly like having.



“Our site is designed to provide you with a very personalized shopping experience,” says the website. “It is tailored to respond to your personal shopping habits, preferences and interests.”



For more information on Swimwear Boutique, please visit: http://www.swimwearboutique.com