DesignerCenterpieces.com Provides Hollywood Flair One Colorful Ostrich Feather Rental at a Time

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Taking party decor up several extraordinary notches a company based in Hurst, Texas called Designer Centerpieces gives clients an affordable way to make a statement. Providing the utmost in convenience the company rents ostrich feather centerpieces in a large selection of colors which can then be shipped by FedEx anywhere in the nation. With a Do-It-Yourself approach, clients receive everything necessary to arrange each centerpiece in vases covered by color coordinated spandex for a look that’s unmatched this side of a Hollywood set.



Michael Thomas, Owner of Designer Centerpieces said of the service, “We’ve shipped our centerpieces to several parties in Hollywood and Las Vegas as well as to U.S. Congress events. Ostrich feathers for weddings and Sweet 16 parties are both gorgeous and trendy. Event planners are always in the market for centerpiece ideas. From elegant weddings to neon birthday parties and everything in between we’re happy to say, we’ve got ostrich feathers to rent.”



Designer Centerpieces’ large male plume ostrich feathers are the highest quality and stand 22 to 26 inches in height. While very expensive if purchased, the DIY ostrich feather rental alternative can be used for six centerpieces or hundreds if the occasion calls. Centerpiece rentals span the gamut from 36 inch spandex covered vases with 21 ostrich feathers to Mini Towers that contain 90 feathers. At 8 to 13 feet tall, with 110 colorful ostrich feathers, Floor Towers are available as well. Topping the impressive party decor offerings is the Feather Chandelier composed of 72 feet of Chandelle feather boas. Also available are modern centerpieces called Nebulas and Spandex Lamp Shades either with or without hanging crystals. Keeping customer service top of mind Designer Centerpieces can perform full-service setups as well.



Thomas adds, “We make impressive entertaining affordable. Thankfully the feather centerpieces aren’t labor intensive to put together. They can be assembled in a just a few minutes without tools or special skills. We’ve thought of everything here.”



About Designer Centerpieces

Designer Centerpieces was founded in 2011 by Michael Thomas. Based in Hurst, Texas the company provides clients nationwide with rental Do-It-Yourself centerpieces composed of male plume ostrich feathers. Available for shipment in myriad of colors the centerpiece rentals also include vases with color coordinated spandex coverings and light boxes. The Designer Centerpieces service is also available for personal installation as well.



For more information visit http://www.designercenterpieces.com.



Contact:

Michael Thomas

Owner

682-626-5187

info@DesignerCenterpieces.com