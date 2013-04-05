Designers Wallpaper Launch to Provide Stylish Accent Wallpapers for Fashionable Homes

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Accent walls are a trend that has swept America, with one wall taking on a bright, bold color to inspire the mood of a room without being overwhelming on all four sides. The accent wall can be seen in homes, offices and apartments everywhere, and while the technique is common place, the applications are near limitless. Thanks to companies like Designers Wallpapers, high quality printed wallpaper is now available that can make accent walls more original than ever.



The company provides accent wallpaper in an plethora of different styles and colors designed to mix and match both together and with more traditional décor to create a huge range of different styles and looks, whether a customer is looking for classic chic, hyper modern or super kitsch.



The online catalog comes replete with high quality images, detailed product descriptions and are listed by the name of the designer as with works of art. The works include pastel floral accents, alligator print, playing cards, geometric lines and brick wallpaper. All items are listed at their price per roll, and samples can be ordered to be shipped ahead of purchasing.



A spokesperson for Designers Wallpaper explained, “Our products are designed to open up the accent wall to a whole new world of possibility, with patterns that include stylized art, complex patterns, lifelike prints and geometric lines, in a huge variety of colors so that the accent wall can complement or contrast any room according to the owner’s taste. The accent wall quickly sets a room apart as having a designer’s touch and can give even practical spaces like kitchens and bathrooms a premium feel that will impress guests and be a joy to live with. Our designs are all available from our website with clear pricing and ordering and delivery couldn’t be easier.”



About Designers Wallpaper

Wallpaper accent walls are a new trend and Designers Wallpaper has a range of superb styles to make walls stand out. The site offers modern and stylish non-woven wallpaper from leading European designers for any taste, from traditional to contemporary & futuristic, plain and textured, colorful or paintable. At Designers Wallpaper they strive to make the online shopping experience easy, efficient and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: http://designerswallpaper.com/