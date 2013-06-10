DesignQube: Offering Great Designs from Chennai Architects

Chennai, Tamilnadu, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- 3D architecture is important in making efficient, functional and well-designed buildings – this is what DesignQube believes in and commits to its customers.



DesignQube, a company that started with a team of twelve Chennai architects and designers in 2010, has the expertise for 3D in architectural design. The company is considered to be one of the leading firms in India. Their Chennai architects undertake residential projects, interior design, and commercial/retail design services.



Architects in Chennai are known for their excellence in the field of architecture, leading to designs that have become popular across India. The architects from Chennai who are employed in DesignQube have received the “Most Promising Upcoming Architect in Chennai” award by Big Research and NDTV. The company also won the IGBC Green Home Design Competition in 2006 and the Archumen International Architecture Quiz in 2008.



DesignQube puts their customers first, thinking in 3D for them and coming up with creative solutions to their building needs. This company assures customers of only the best architect in Chennai with certified accreditations. Aesthetic and structural design are never compromised by any civil architect in Chennai under contract with DesignQube.



3D architecture in Chennai is considered to be functional, efficient, and attractive at the same time. Designs of hospitals, hotels, museums and galleries done by these architects have been described as elegant and finely finished. They are currently collaborating with twelve major builders in Chennai. These architects believe in experimenting to try out new ideas and in fully committing to provide designs by some of the greatest minds in Chennai when it comes to architecture.



DesignQube harnesses its unique designing talents by believing that a great design comes from the exchange of ideas between the clients and the architects. The company prefers the client’s involvement in the design process rather than just letting the architects do everything. One of the key features of DesignQube that has made it successful is its use of 3D imaging technology. The company’s staff of 3D elevation architect in Chennai can provide the best designs in 3D format so that the clients can appreciate them from all dimensions.



About DesignQube

DesignQube is headed by Architect Arun Karthik. Their office is based in Chennai and can be reached through their telephone number or email indicated in their website at http://designqube.in/