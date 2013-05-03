Designs of All Kinds Announces New Promotional Products

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Designs of All Kinds, a Vancouver based promotional products design firm, has recently announced the release of new promotional products on their website www.designsofallkinds.com.



Designs of All Kinds offers over 3,000 promotional products through their online catalogue, with the most popular products being custom t shirts, hoodies and hats, sports bags and backpacks, pens, key chains, and magnets.



Within the company’s recent announcement, Designs of All Kinds mentioned that all their promotional products can be customized with the client’s logo as well as a tagline, making the items fully customizable. In order to help give clients a vision for their designs, the company has also created a photo gallery which can be viewed on their website.



“I really value having Designs of all Kinds as my sign company.” said Rick Bradstreet, a satisfied client and owner of WAXMAN Auto Detail. “Mike designed my back-lit 8 foot street sign, my banner above my shop entrance and they embroidered the shirts, vests, aprons, and coat that we picked out of his catalogs. I am extremely happy with what they did.”



The company has a plethora of testimonials on their website as well as references from extremely satisfied clients.



Design of All Kinds also specializes in products such as banners, vehicle wraps and screen printing. Their vehicle wraps utilize the latest technology which does not damage paint and can be removed at any time, but does not actually look like a decal making the image look like paint. Vinyl cut signs, static clings, magnetic signs and posters are among some of the print products available as well. As it pertains to print screening the company uses the best inks and screen printing materials for the highest quality results.



For more information about promotional products such as banners Portland, Screen Printing Vancouver WA and other products in Washington, Oregon and surrounding areas, visit the website at www.DesignsofAllKinds.com



About Designs of All Kinds

Designs of All Kinds is a Vancouver based design firm which offers professional design services for banners, signs, vehicle wraps, custom clothing utilizing screen printing, embroidery, and digital technology. The company offers these services to all areas of Washington and Oregon.



