Designs of All Kinds Announces Online Catalogue of over 800,000 Promotional Items

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Designs of All Kinds, a Vancouver promotional products firm, has recently announced the release of their new online catalogue which features well over 800,000 promotional products at http://www.DesignsofAllKinds.com.



As the Northwest’s promotions and custom novelty supplier, Designs of All Kinds has expanded their promotional products through their online catalogue, and now offer over 800,000 products. The most popular products which are currently being sold on the website are custom t shirts, hoodies and hats, sports bags and backpacks, pens, key chains, and magnets, however all products are in high demand.



Designs of All Kinds also noted in their announcement that they are now stocking products from hundreds of manufacturers, and that all their promotional products can be customized with the client’s logo as well as a tagline, making the items fully customizable.



“I really value having Designs of all Kinds as my sign company.” said Rick Bradstreet, owner of WAXMAN Auto Detail, in a recent interview. “Mike designed my back-lit 8 foot street sign, my banner above my shop entrance and they embroidered the shirts, vests, aprons, and coat that we picked out of his catalogs. I am extremely happy with what they did.”



The new online catalogue features a photo gallery which displays all 800,000 + products, in order to help give clients a vision for their designs.



Design of All Kinds also specializes in products such as banners, vehicle wraps and screen printing Vancouver. Vinyl cut signs, static clings, magnetic signs and posters are among some of the print products available as well. As it pertains to print screening the company uses the best inks and screen printing materials for the highest quality results.



For more information about their 800,000+ promotional products in Washington, Oregon and surrounding areas, visit the website at http://www.DesignsofAllKinds.com.



About Designs of All Kinds

Designs of All Kinds is a Vancouver, Washington based design firm which offers professional design services for banners, signs, vehicle wraps, custom clothing utilizing screen printing, embroidery, and digital technology. The company offers these services to all areas of Washington and Oregon and offers over 800,000 products on their online catalogue.



For media inquiries, please contact Mike Hertz at

6016 NE 105th Avenue

Vancouver, WA

98662

Business Phone: 360-892-5597

http://www.DesignsofAllKinds.com