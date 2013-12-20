DeskCycle Pedal Exerciser and MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike Recommended by Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Exercise-Review-Site.com regularly reviews all of the best exercise and fitness equipment, and they have recently turned their attention to pedal exercisers in particular because these mini exercise bikes are proving to be very popular with both men and women in 2013.



According to this latest review article, the two best pedal exercisers in 2013 are the DeskCycle Pedal Exerciser and the MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike because these have more features and a wider range of resistance levels than many of the cheaper models.



The great thing about pedal exercisers is that they can be used either at home or in the office because they can easily fit under a desk, but it is still worth paying a little extra for a decent machine because some have a poor pedal mechanism, and some may lack an LCD display or may only have one or two different resistance levels, for example.



Commenting on these two pedal exercisers, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"The DeskCycle Pedal Exerciser and the MagneTrainer Machines are easily the two best mini exercise bikes that we have come across so far."



"The DeskCycle is the one we recommend the most because it has the lowest pedal height available, so that it will fit under virtually any desk, and it has 8 levels of magnetic resistance, which is twice as many as most of the others."



"However the MagneTrainer is another excellent choice because this too has a wide range of resistance levels, and is really strong and sturdy due to it's bulky frame. Plus it can be used to give both the arms and the legs a decent workout."



More details about both of these recommended pedal exercisers / mini exercise bikes can be found at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/12/best-pedal-exercisers-in-2013-2014.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.