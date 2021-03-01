Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Desktop 3D Printer Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Desktop 3D Printer business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/326
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global desktop 3D printer market on the basis of material, technology, industry vertical, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Metals
Plastics
Composites
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Inkjet Printing
Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Direct Light Projection (DLP)
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Engineering
Consumer Products
Healthcare
Education
Printed Electronics
Food and Culinary
Jewelry
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/326
Objectives of the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Desktop 3D Printer market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Desktop 3D Printer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Desktop 3D Printer Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Ease in development of customized products
4.2.2.2. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing
4.2.2.3. Reduction in manufacturing cost
4.2.2.4. Investment by government
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive printers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Metals
5.1.2. Plastics
5.1.3. Composites
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
6.1.2. Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
6.1.3. Inkjet Printing
6.1.4. Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
6.1.5. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
6.1.6. Stereolithography (SLA)
6.1.7. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
6.1.8. PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
6.1.9. Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
6.1.10. Direct Light Projection (DLP)
6.1.11. Others
CONTINUED…!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-desktop-3d-printer-market