Desktop 3D Printers Market Forecasts Report 2027 by Top Key Vendors Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Desktop 3D Printers from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
A process of creating three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file is termed as 3D printing or additive manufacturing. An object is created in an additive process by laying down successive layers of material before the object is created. It is possible to see each of these layers as a thinly sliced cross-section of the object. The global market size for desktop 3D printers was estimated at USD 1,435.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to hit USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.2%, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.
Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.
Market Drivers
The market for desktop 3D printers is experiencing high demand due to its rising use in engineering, consumer products, healthcare, education, printed electronics, food and cooking, and jewelry. Market growth is driven by factors such as ease of creation of customized goods, reduced waste generation during production, reduced manufacturing costs, and government spending.
Desktop 3D printers offer ample opportunities for architectural shapes, materials, and construction systems to be planned, created, and performed. It is an innovative and agile product development process. 3D printing, before sending it to the desktop 3D printer, uses digital tools such as CAD to design several thin layers.
Desktop 3D Printers Market: Regional Outlook
With a strong U.S. share, North America dominated the market. The area, with high disposable income, is an early adopter of advanced technology, and manufacturers can afford to purchase technologies that can minimize overall costs in the long run.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the presence of leading manufacturing companies, consumer goods and healthcare companies, and increased investment in 3D printing R&D.
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Metals
Plastics
Composites
Others
The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Inkjet Printing
Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Direct Light Projection (DLP)
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Engineering
Consumer Products
Healthcare
Education
Printed Electronics
Food and Culinary
Jewelry
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Desktop 3D Printer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Desktop 3D Printer Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Ease in development of customized products
4.2.2.2. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing
4.2.2.3. Reduction in manufacturing cost
4.2.2.4. Investment by government
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive printers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Metals
5.1.2. Plastics
5.1.3. Composites
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
6.1.2. Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
6.1.3. Inkjet Printing
6.1.4. Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
6.1.5. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
6.1.6. Stereolithography (SLA)
6.1.7. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
6.1.8. PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
6.1.9. Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
6.1.10. Direct Light Projection (DLP)
6.1.11. Others
Chapter 7. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Engineering
7.1.2. Consumer Products
7.1.3. Healthcare
7.1.4. Education
7.1.5. Printed Electronics
7.1.6. Food and Culinary
7.1.7. Jewelry
7.1.8. Others
Chapter 8. Desktop 3D Printer Market Regional Outlook
8.1. Desktop 3D Printer Market share By Region, 2019 & 2027
8.2. North America
8.2.1. Market By Material, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
8.2.1.1. Metals
8.2.1.2. Plastics
8.2.1.3. Composites
8.2.1.4. Others
Continued…
