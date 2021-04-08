Desktop AC Adapter Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2025 : TDK, Delta Electronics, Advantech

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Desktop AC Adapter Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Desktop AC Adapter Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Desktop AC Adapter. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TDK Corporation (Japan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), ETA-USA (United States), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), B&K Precision Corporation (United States), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), XP Power (Singapore), CUI Inc (United States), Cincon Electronics Corporation (United States) and SL Power Electronics (United States).



Desktop AC Adapter Overview:

A power supply for electronic devices conjointly known as an "AC adapter" or "charger," power adapters plug into a wall outlet and convert AC to one DC voltage. Computers use multiple DC voltages, and the power adapter is that the external part of the facility provides for a laptop. External power adapters can free product designers from worrying about some safety issues. Heat reduction characteristics can increase the reliability and longevity of electronic components.



Market Influencers and their development strategies

In 2019, TDK Corporation announced that TDK's subsidiary TDK-Lambda Corporation has acquired Nextys SA. Nextys designs and manufactures a full component portfolio of rail power supplies and accessories, which expands TDK-Lambda's product portfolio.



Influencing Market Trend

- Reduction of Adapter Size and Hazard Proof Design for Electronic Consumer Device Safety and Efficient Working



Market Drivers

- Increasing Applications of AC Adapter in Several Applications like Smartphones, Tablets and LED Lighting

- The growing need for AC adapter in tablet PC and Enhancements in Gaming Consoles



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for AC adapter in Rapidly Growing Smart Consumer Electronics Industry is Lucrative Opportunities of the Markets



Restraints

- The Issue of Power Overload Faced In AC Power Adapters

- The Declining Demand of AC Adapters in Conventional Gadgets

- Increase in Usage of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Renewable Energy Usage



Challenges

- Widespread Dissatisfaction with the Price, Inconvenience, and Wastefulness of the Abundance of Power Adapters Utilized By Electronic Devices



The Global Desktop AC Adapter Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (100V-150V, 150V-200V, Above 200V), Application (Laptop, PC, Tablet, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Desktop AC Adapter Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Desktop AC Adapter Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Desktop AC Adapter market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Desktop AC Adapter Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Desktop AC Adapter

Chapter 4: Presenting the Desktop AC Adapter Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Desktop AC Adapter market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Desktop AC Adapter Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Desktop AC Adapter Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



