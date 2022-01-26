Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2022 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: DM shares , filed a lawsuit against Desktop Metal, Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Desktop Metal, Inc.



Deadline: February 21, 2022.



Burlington, MA based Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.



On February 16, 2021, Desktop Metal, Inc. acquired EnvisionTEC, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "EnvisionTEC"), a provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end use parts.



After the market closed on November 8, 2021, Desktop Metal, Inc. announced an independent investigation resulting from an internal whistleblower complaint concerning the company's EnvisionTec subsidiary.



Then, on November 15, the CEO of EnvisionTec resigned and the company disclosed compliance issues with shipments from EnvisionTec resulting in FDA regulatory activity.



Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) declined from $9.29 per share on November 8, 2021, to as low as $6.22 per share on November 30, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures, that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis



