New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Massive transformation of cloud-centric applications & requirement of reduction in the operational expenditure. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the popularity of the remote desktops & desktop virtualization infrastructure.



The Global Desktop Virtualization Market is forecast to reach USD 25.91 Billion by 2027. The growing importance of reducing the OPEX in the end-use verticals with the presence of remote accessibility & advanced security systems are enforcing the market demand. Enterprises around the world devote most of their technology & security expenditure on their revenue generation and operational efficiency intensifying applications. The rapid adoption of cloud-sourced applications is fundamentally enabling web-scale architectures of application deployment & replacing the traditional mode of computation and services used by the end-use verticals. Application layering system has been an effective way to separate apps from its underlying operating system, providing the option to manage the computing solutions delivered from any end-user devices. Application compatibility is one of the most important criteria to getting the value out of any layering solution, and desktop virtualization tools designed for a vast number of applications compatibility compared to the other companies present in the competition can stand apart.



An estimation of approximately 65-70% of the cost of the total ownership cost of the computer system is attributed to the maintenance & support expenditure in an information technology company. Desktop virtualization has thereby stood out to be one of the most effective systems to reduce the operational expenditure by deploying a centralized server for many subordinate systems within a cluster.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



IBM, Citrix Systems, NComputing, NetApp HCI, Nutanix, Inc., Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericom Software, Red Hat, and HiveIO, Inc., among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Desktop Virtualization market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)



Remote Desktop Services (RDS)



Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Cloud



On-premises



Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Persistent



Non-Persistent



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Large Enterprises



SMEs



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



IT & Telecommunication



BFSI Sectors



Supply Chain & Warehouse



Education & Entertainment



Others



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Desktop Virtualization Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Desktop Virtualization Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Desktop Virtualization Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Desktop Virtualization Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Desktop Virtualization Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



