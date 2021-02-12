New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Massive transformation of cloud-centric applications & requirement of reduction in the operational expenditure. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the popularity of the remote desktops & desktop virtualization infrastructure.



Market Size – USD 8.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Enormous growth in the cloud-based applications and remote working tendency. Desktop virtualization is a type of software technology that divides the desktop environment and associated application software from the device that is being used to access it. Due to this technology, any kind of desktop disaster and loss of important data is minimum as the data will be saved in a data center, which will be present at login from any other device.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment.



Key participants include, IBM, Citrix Systems, NComputing, NetApp HCI, Nutanix, Inc., Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericom Software, Red Hat, and HiveIO, Inc., among others.



- In September 2019, HiveIO, Inc., a US-based company to offer intelligent virtualization, announced its partnership with Getech Ltd., a UK based edutech company focused of providing advanced educational services. The partnership will help the customers in education sectors provide with the latest solutions in desktop virtualization technology. Educational institutes would be able to increase access to specialist teaching software, and the students would get a new breed of high-powered virtual desktops securely, regardless of their location.



- In February 2020, Nutanix, Inc., a cloud computing company that sells hyper-converged infrastructure software & cloud services, announced its free promotional 30 days trial desktop virtualization services for the Asia Pacific businesses to help the staff in this region affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.



- IT & telecommunication sectors are the leading sub-segment due to their major shift to their cloud based platforms and major demand of replacing many computers with a single server in order to reduce the operational costs spent in the multiple software licenses, hardware systems and operating administrations. IT business process outsourcing companies are one of the most demanding end-use verticals that help propel the market share to a large extent.



- In November 2020, Microsoft acquired FSLogix, a Georgia, US-based next-generation app-provisioning platform & virtual desktop startup, in order to enhance Microsoft's Office 365 virtual desktop experience by letting the customers run the Office 365 and Windows 10 in the cloud.



Market Drivers



Businesses and enterprises across the globe are focusing most of their technology and investments on their revenue generation applications. The increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions and information communication by several industries such as healthcare, BFSI, IT, and telecom are expected to boost the global desktop virtualization market growth. The use of desktop virtualization can reduce the involved operational costs, effective management of resources, and it also provides security to important data generated to gain competitive advantage and gain profit. The rapid growth in the field of IT and Communications is driving the demand for the desktop virtualization market. Increasing investments to enhance desktop virtualization technology are expected to contribute to the growth of the global desktop virtualization market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

- Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

- Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- Cloud

- On-premises



Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- Persistent

- Non-Persistent



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- Large Enterprises

- SMEs



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- IT & Telecommunication

- BFSI Sectors

- Supply Chain & Warehouse

- Education & Entertainment

- Others



Regional Landscape



North America has the largest market share and is expected to remain one of the major markets for desktop virtualization globally due to the early development of the technology and the presence of some of the major IT and telecommunications organizations. The Asia Pacific is expected to show a major growth rate due to the rising number of small and medium businesses and rapid adoption of cloud computing in the region.



Major Regions Analyzed in Report:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.



