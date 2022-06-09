Desktop Virtualization Market Worth $20.1 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- According to a new market research report "Desktop Virtualization Market by Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop-as-a-Service, Remote Desktop Services), Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom, IT & ITeS, BFSI, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is expected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 20.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. Desktop virtualization solutions provides a consistent and secure means for employees to work anywhere, thereby reducing the number of PCs and expensive hardware at workplaces, resulting in a decline in the cost for hardware maintenance.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Desktop Virtualization Market"

159 Tables

42 Figures

201 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137215705



The BFSI vertical is expected to lead the Desktop virtualization market in 2022.



Desktop virtualization solutions help banks to achieve their business objectives of growth and sustainability by transforming the traditional PC system into a virtual environment. Today, banks are leveraging digitalization to make the workplace more flexible. Banks and financial institutions have adopted BYOD services to provide flexibility, in terms of working hours, to employees. These services allow them access to information at work, at home, or during travel. Desktop virtualization helps tighten security and follow compliance measures effectively even when banks consider expanding across geographic locations, including remote and rural areas.



Desktop-As-A- Service is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



The DaaS is a cloud-based, highly secure desktop virtualization approach that allows multiple users access a single instance of software application. It allows users to work from anywhere using their own devices, including thin clients, desktops, notebooks, tablets, and phones with high network bandwidth.



The key players offering DaaS in the desktop virtualization market are VMware (US), Cisco Systems (US), and Citrix Systems (US).



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



The growth of the desktop virtualization market in Asia Pacific is highly driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises across the region. According to the Computer Weekly/TechTarget IT Priorities survey of 2019, 42% of nearly 1,000 IT decision-makers in Asia Pacific revealed that they are looking to upgrade their IT infrastructure to support digital transformation initiatives, while 35% expect to harness technologies that improve employee experience and productivity. This indicates spending on software is also expected to grow to keep up with rising demands in terms of online accessibility of services from enterprises. Hence, this rapid investment in technologies and providing online services is expected to drive the growth of the desktop virtualization market in Asia Pacific.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137215705



Market Players



The major vendors covered in the Desktop virtualization market include Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US), V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/desktop-virtualization.asp