Desmopressin Acetate Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

The global desmopressin acetate market is witnessing a continuously changing market dynamics. Much of it growth stems from the efficacy of desmopressin in treating polyuric conditions, such as nocturia, primary nocturnal enuresis, and diabetes insipidus. Desmopressin acetate also finds extensive usage in controlling increased thirst and urination caused by head trauma or surgery, which leads to a high growth rate of this market.



In this research report, the global desmopressin acetate market has been thoroughly evaluated, using quantitative and qualitative assessment techniques. It has estimated the market's performance over the period from 2019 to 2027 on the basis of the key trends and market dynamics. It also offers precise evaluations of the main segments and each of the regional markets for desmopressin acetate across the world.



Global Desmopressin Acetate Market: Notable Developments



The global desmopressin acetate market is highly competitive. Although it is driven by a few companies only, the continuous research in this field keep the degree of the competition very high in this market.



In June 2019, Teva relaunched its Desmopressin Acetate Injection Solution. However, this time with a hike in the price. It had stopped the sale of this drug in 2012.

In September 2017, Amring Pharmaceuticals announced its plans to invest in desmopressin acetate to meet its commitment of providing high quality generic medications and excellent customer service at a reasonable price.

In 2015, Glenmark received final approval from the U.S. FDA for its desmopressin acetate tablets, 0.1 mg and 0.2 mg. The company plans to expand its distribution channel in the U.S. with this addition to its product portfolio.

In 2014, Sanofi sold its marketing rights for desmopressin acetate to Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Ferring has an well-established history in peptide-based specialty care and is considered as the original developer of the drug desmopressin.

The leading players in the global desmopressin acetate market are Pfizer, Teva, Northstar Rx, Blue Point Laboratories. These players are focusing on research and development to compete with each other. Going forward, they will involve more in strategic partnerships to enhance their visibility in the global market.



Global Desmopressin Acetate Market Dynamics



The rising prevalence of diabetes insipidus among people and the increase in bedwetting episodes in children have created a thriving market for desmopressin acetate across the world. Desmopressin acetate is a synthetic analogue of the natural pituitary hormone 8-arginine vasopressin (ADH), an antidiuretic hormone that affect renal water conservation. It is taken orally or by injection. Though very effective in curing polyuric conditions, this medicine can lose its ground in near future due to the increasing reports of its side-effects on patients. Heavy dosage of this drug can cause transient headache, flushing, nausea, and mild abdominal cramps. The augmenting awareness about the ill-effect of desmopressin acetate is reflecting negatively on the growth of this market in future.



North America Leads Global Desmopressin acetate Market



The global desmopressin acetate market mainly reports its presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America has captured the topmost position, thanks to the increase in research activities, carried by leading players in this market. Canada and the U.S are leading the North America desmopressin acetate market, whereas, the Asia Pacific desmopressin acetate market is dominated by India, China, and Japan.



