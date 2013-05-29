Desperate Buyers Only - Proven and Effective Internet Marketing Strategies for Beginner Internet Marketers

Bend, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Ever wondered how to make people really interested in a product? What makes a product much more desirable in the eye of a buyer compared to everything else for sale on the internet? Have you wondered how to grab the attention of people so that they are forced to buy a product because they just had to have it?



The answer lies in the desperation of a buyer’s needs. The more desperate the buyer’s situation, the more willing they will be to shell out cash to solve their problem? Most information products available on the internet focus on providing basic “how to” knowledge that buyers either do not care about or they are not desperate to know.



Desperate Buyers Only is an eBook by Alexis Dawes, specially tailored to provide effective internet marketing basics to beginner internet marketers. The aim of this book is to teach internet marketers about learning what people are desperate for, how to tailor a product to solve this desperate problem, and finally how to position the product for desperate people to find and buy it.



More and more people turn to the internet to look for a solution of their problems and the Desperate Buyers Only eBook focuses on these people as the most profitable buyers. By understanding the desperate buyer’s thoughts and needs, it is easy to understand why they are a gold mine for internet marketers.



Desperate people with throbbing problems, pressing issues, and insane drives buy on impulse. Desperate people buy on impulse because they’re in an emotionally charged state-of-mind or state-of-being and they want to get out of it. The author of this eBook did not follow the typical rules of online marketing. She decided to carve her own path which led to great success and now she is sharing her knowledge with fellow online marketing beginners.



Most online business owners and marketers cannot invest in expensive internet marketing packages. The author of this eBook recognized the need for a complete internet marketing package for beginners, thus he included 5 bonuses, a $195 value, to this book for people who want to jumpstart an online business



These bonuses include:



- Constantly Creating Compelling Content, which will teach readers all they would need to know about how to write e-books fast.

- The WordPress Advantage, this package contains 8 High Quality Videos + A Companion Guide to reinforce the lessons taught in the videos

- Setting Up Your Sales Funnel: A Step-By-Step Guide, an eBook that is a step by step guide to get sales funnels up and running

- Graphic explosion which is a full suite of graphic designs

- Kindle Publishing Basics



For more information, please visit http://desperatebuyersonly.com/



Media Contact: Marissa Veronica

Email: support@desperatebuyersonly.com