Desperate Shadows: Bold New Suspense Novel Redefines Crime, as Readers Are Thrust Into Tumultuous Small-Town Life.

Bellefonte, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- While most new authors use their first release to simply test the literary waters, Jason W. Blair is proof that a debut novel can also help a newly-published writer storm onto the scene with gusto. The recent release of ‘Desperate Shadows’ has gripped readers across the nation – offering them a literary escape where crime must be avoided at all costs.



Blair’s unlikely yet wholly-unique narrative gives the cozy small town an entirely new image.



Synopsis:



Welcome to Brockton!



A typical American small town - or so it would seem. But to the citizens of this rural mid-Atlantic community, it is anything but normal. It is the type of town where jaywalking, an unfavorable appearance, or an absent-minded slip of the tongue could criminalize you…for life!



Mort and Emily Avery find out just how difficult life in Brockton can be when they stop in for dinner at the local diner. Before their first day in town is over, they find themselves looking at life in prison-for canceling their order.



Then, as if spurred by the newcomers' arrival, the townsfolk find themselves caught up in a deadly game of cat and mouse.



Who can bring order to a town caught in the throes of iniquity?



As the author explains, his narrative will appeal to readers from all walks of life.



“While it is laden with lots of action, suspense and drama – it is purposely written to be read by anyone of any age. There’s no vulgarity or content that parents would disapprove of. This goes a long way to broadening the appeal of any novel,” says Blair.



Continuing, “As a new and emerging author it is important not to exclude any portion of the global readership. However, this doesn’t mean it is a run-of-the-mill story. Come and see for yourself, you’ll find yourself living life noticing just how many things you do that could land you in one of Brockton’s prisons!”



With the book expected to see increasing demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Desperate Shadows’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1eTcekW.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.jasonblairbooks.com.



About Jason W. Blair

Jason W. Blair was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania in 1981. Much of his childhood was spent captivating friends and adults alike with storytelling and short stories. He was first published in a popular children's magazine when he was 9 years old.

In his early twenties, Jason attended San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, with a major in Computer Sciences. And before moving back to Pennsylvania in 2005, he collaborated on several stage productions: including the widely popular "Uncle Phil's Diner".

Today, Jason and his wife Judith live in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania--with their daughter, Samantha. And although his main passion is novels and short stories, Jason is also a poet, and has written several screenplays; that have yet to be discovered.

Jason W. Blair was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania in 1981. Much of his childhood was spent captivating friends and adults alike with storytelling and short stories. He was first published in a popular children's magazine when he was 9 years old.

In his early twenties, Jason attended San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, with a major in Computer Sciences. And before moving back to Pennsylvania in 2005, he collaborated on several stage productions: including the widely popular "Uncle Phil's Diner".

Today, Jason and his wife Judith live in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania--with their daughter, Samantha. And although his main passion is novels and short stories, Jason is also a poet, and has written several screenplays; that have yet to be discovered.