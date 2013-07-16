'Despicable Me 2' Beats 'Grown Ups 2' and 'Pacific Rim' at Weekend Box Office

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- With grossing $44.8 million box office in North American last weekend, "Despicable Me 2" has proved that it's the summer hit to beat. The animated smash thoroughly triumphed over 2 high-profile releases - Adam Sandler's comedy "Grown Ups 2" and director Guillermo del Toro's sci-fi action film "Pacific Rim", taking the top box office spot.



According to reports, the "Grown Ups 2" came in second last weekend, pulling in a solid $42.5 million. It's not hard to see that the "Despicable Me 2" just narrowly edged out. The $80 million budgeting Sony comedy started off slightly better than its 2010 predecessor – "Grown Ups", which debuted with $40.5 million on the way to a $162 million domestic finish. Although the "Grown Ups 2" has a stunning beginning, the bad news is the film only received 7% positive review on Rottentomatoes. The negative reviews possibly result in a massive drop off at box office.



"Pacific Rim", which is a big bet for both Time Warner and co-financier Legendary Pictures, finished third with $38.3 million at the box office. Although there was a lot of excitement and buzz around Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim", its opening box office performance is slightly poor. The figures released by the studio showed "Pacific Rim" did better overseas. The movie has earned $53 million from 38 markets outside the U.S. and Canada.



Featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig and 2012 MTV Movie Awards host Russell Brand, the "Despicable Me 2" has received generally positive reviews from critics. The far-ahead box office is enough to prove that "Despicable Me 2" is a huge win. It grossed $228,376,775 in North America, $243,200,000 in other countries, and for a worldwide total of $471,576,775. It's reported that the "Despicable Me 2" is already the sixth-highest grossing movie of 2013, just within 12 days after hitting the theaters. Some predict "Despicable Me 2" will be one of the summer's highest grossing films, with getting a $350 million finish.



