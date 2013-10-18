Despite 13 Proton Centers, Majority of Population Remains Uncatered

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- A detailed market analysis reveals that despite almost a total of 13 centers for proton therapy in 2013, a large portion of patient population is uncatered. High incidence states such as North Carolina, New York and Ohio will not have any proton therapy center even by 2017. These states can act as lucrative markets with zero competition for companies planning to enter fresh zones. The report, “US Proton Therapy Market Analysis to 2017”, which is a result of comprehensive analysis of the market by RNCOS experts, also assists in selecting the appropriate location for the same. It describes in detail about the different components and their role in proton therapy. The research also portrays the amount of investment required for establishing a proton therapy center based on different treatment room models.



The report presented in 30 slides, provides an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the current status and future outlook of the US proton therapy market. With core statistical information on proton therapy market, the research also provides a glimpse on the fundamental requirements for setting up a proton therapy center. According to our research, IBA remains the leading equipment provider for proton accelerators. The report dedicates a section to the various existing and upcoming equipment providers which has transformed the market into highly competitive zone. It also comes up with upcoming trends, such as kind of treatment room model, types of proton accelerators being installed, etc.



A thorough analysis has been carried on the various parameters concerned with the existing and upcoming proton therapy centers in the US. The report offers state-wise potential for the industry players and provides conservative market estimates till 2017.



Further, all important aspects of market like the current market size, forecasts, readymade account of all the players that are expected to enter the market along with various drivers, challenges, and trends are provided, making it a must read for Consultants and Companies in/planning to get in the market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM465.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.