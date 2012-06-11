Despite a Tough Job Market, Nurses Are in High Demand, Declares AspiringNurse.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- A recently published jobs report has shown disappointing figures for the U.S. employment market, which implies that many Americans are currently struggling to find a career path. Not many sectors are hiring right now, and even fewer of them offer their employees good job security. That is why nursing, which offers excellent job security and many career opportunities, is now getting a lot of attention. With the current shortage of qualified nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners are in high demand. There has never been a better time to begin a career in nursing, and a website called AspiringNurse.com is providing all the information necessary to start this exciting journey.



“Many people know that they do indeed want to get started in a new career field, but finding the perfect career can also prove to be quite the task. However, if you are interested in making a positive difference in the lives of others, you may be considering becoming a registered nurse. This is one of the most popular career choices in the United States today and that is partially because of the feelings of accomplishment this career will provide you with,” proclaims AspiringNurse.com.



The website includes full descriptions of careers in a variety of nursing fields, such as mental health nursing, pediatric nursing, legal nurse consulting, cardiac nursing, forensic nursing, ER nursing, neurology nursing and more. In fact, AspiringNurse.com offers information on over 70 different fields so that aspiring nurses can read about the daily duties and required education within each field.



Each area of nursing is accompanied by hugely detailed research on each career. This includes in depth job descriptions, a complete breakdown of salaries, details on how to become a nurse and fastidiously researched content on the educational requirements of nurses. The comprehensive nature of the site means it’s the only resource prospective nurses will need to visit.



AspiringNurse.com also features details on nursing schools — including the top online nursing schools — enabling all aspiring nurses to research their education options. Those who are interested in starting their education can even browse through programs by specialty. Specialties include nursing, health science, gerontology, food and nutrition science, psychology and counseling. Aspiring nurses will therefore be able to explore the advantages of various programs and decide which are right for them.



A blog featured on the website has even more helpful articles on subjects such as medical ethics, biology and getting started in a nursing career. By visiting AspiringNurse.com, those seeking a path in life can see if registered nurse or nurse practitioner careers are right for them.



About AspiringNurse.com

AspiringNurse.com is a resource for nursing students and persons interested in careers in nursing. We offer detailed information including salaries and educational requirements for a variety of nursing careers and specialties. Students are able to view and compare various college and university nursing programs to find the right nursing schools for their individual needs.



For more information, please visit: http://www.aspiringnurse.com/