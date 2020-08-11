Despite Pandemic, New Business Opening in Flint Township

Flint, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- Jordan Akins and Robyn Bowman are no strangers to the collection business. With more than 50 years of combined industry experience, they have a proven track record of commanding growth within the receivables servicing industry.



Akins and Bowman view COVID-19 as an opportunity instead of a challenge. "We know that COVID-19 presents us with a chance to help those in the communities we serve." says Akins.



"We want to show people how debt collection should be done. These are challenging times; we believe consumers should be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve." says Bowman.



With that commitment in mind, Akins and Bowman decided to launch Delta Credit Management LLC. 1,500 square feet of office space has been secured in Flint Township and the company intends to hire more than 15 Collection Representatives by the end of August.



According to Akins, work is plentiful and the company has secured contracts for collection work with several large banks and consumer loan companies. In the coming months, the company intends to pursue an ambitious growth plan and looks to double in size while adding additional offices, including a satellite office in Orlando, Florida.



"We believe COVID-19 has the added benefit of making the workplace safer than ever before. We have implemented extensive policies designed to keep our employees and their families' safe." says Akins.



Media Contact

Jordan Akins

Members Representative

248-802-7623

contact@deltacollects.com