"Desserts in Norway - a Snapshot (2013)" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Desserts in Norway - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Desserts in Norway by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This comprises all packaged frozen, chilled and ambient products which are RTE or need preparation. Most products will contain sugar and/or sweeteners. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Desserts in Norway is given in NOK and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Norway. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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