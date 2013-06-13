"Desserts in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Mintel: "Desserts in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Desserts in Turkey by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This comprises all packaged frozen, chilled and ambient products which are RTE or need preparation. Most products will contain sugar and/or sweeteners. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Desserts in Turkey is given in TRY and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Turkey. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
