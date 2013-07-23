Destin Charter Fishing Service Documents Your "REEL" Big Catch

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Destin’s is known as the world’s luckiest fishing village for a reason; something is always biting. This summer, Destin Charter Fishing Service is helping visitors and locals alike create a one of a kind charter fishing adventure, designed to suit their specific needs and expectations.



“Deciding on a charter fishing trip can be overwhelming; there are some many choices. Anglers can choose from multi day deep sea fishing trips, half-day bay fishing trips, and full day trips that combine a little bit of all types of fishing. At Destin Charter Fishing Service, we can help the customer decide what the right trip is for them, based upon their group dynamics, the types of fish they want to catch, and how long they want to be on the water” , says Jami Jones.



Charting a fishing boat is a great way to experience Destin’s rich history and heritage. Anglers of all ages will enjoy the boat ride and the excitement of reeling in their fish. While the charter boat captain takes care of the fishing license, anglers will need to pack their favorite food and beverages, a change of clothes, a hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen. Anglers aboard the charter fishing boat will also want to bring their camera, so they can document the “ones that don’t get away”.



During the month of July, Destin Charter Fishing Service is providing customers with a complimentary 8x10 glossy photo of the trip. “The photo of all the anglers with their daily catch is a Destin fishing tradition. We’ll take a professional photo of your and your family and friends so you can show the folks back home what a great time you had out on the water. Whether you’ve been out looking for snapper, grouper, amberjack, or large sport fish like tuna, or blue marlin, you’ll want a great photo keepsake to remember your experience.”



About Destin Charter Fishing Service

Located in the Destin Fishing Fleet Marina, Destin Charter Fishing Service works with more than 40 charter boats and coordinates booking for private and group trips, as well as full, half or multi day fishing trip. For more information about their services, please log on to their website www.destincharterfishingservices.com or call 850-837-1995