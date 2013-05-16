Destination Dream Weddings in Tuscany, Italy Are Possible Thanks to New Company BeA Alfresco Wedding

Tuscany, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- BeA Alfresco Wedding, a boutique-style wedding planning agency that specializes in organizing dream weddings in Tuscany, Italy, recently opened for business. The company, whose tagline is “Start Your Forever After under the Tuscany Sky,” provides a variety of bespoke services that include different wedding themes and styles. From couples who want a vintage wedding that brings guests back in time to a bohemian, fairy, or luxurious wedding, BeA Alfresco Wedding works closely with brides and grooms to be sure their big day is one they will remember forever.



As it notes on the company’s website, http://www.alfrescowedding.it, BeA Alfresco Wedding was founded by Italian wedding planner Beatrice Anichini. She grew up in the neighborhoods of Siena, Tuscany and has a decade’s worth of experience working in the tourism profession. Before opening her company, Beatrice spent three years working as a wedding planner at a Tuscan castle. Her intimate and thorough knowledge of the region along with her commitment to customer service and attention to detail makes Beatrice the perfect person to work with to plan al fresco weddings in Tuscany, Italy.



Beatrice’s new company that specializes in destination weddings in Tuscany, Italy is the culmination of her years of experience in both the tourism and wedding planning industries.



“BeA Alfresco Wedding is a team of professionals who work with dedication and passion, providing a wealth of experience to make the day of your wedding a memorable one,” an article on the new company’s website noted, adding that Beatrice and her staff work hard to make the wedding dreams of couples come true.



“Their promise of love and the wedding of their dreams becomes a project: unique, customized, coordinated by our experienced hands in every aspect, but built around their style and romance.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about BeA Alfresco Wedding is welcome to visit the company’s attractive website at any time; there, they can read about the variety of wedding planning services that are available. Couples who would like more information are welcome to contact Beatrice for a no-obligation consultation.



Beatrice Anichini – Alfresco Wedding

Via Enrico Fermi, 12

53048 Sinalunga - Siena, Tuscany – Italy

Phone: +39 338 1201761

Email: info@alfrescowedding.it

Skype: beatrice.anichini