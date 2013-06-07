Destination NSW Partners with Scoot to Promote Sydney as a Tourist Destination

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Ms Chipchase said Scoot had chosen Sydney for its worldwide inaugural flight on 5 June 2012 and that NSW has enjoyed significant visitor growth from Singapore as a result.



“Singapore is a key international source market for NSW with more than 113,000 overnight visitors to year-end March 2013, which is an increase of 30 per cent,” Ms Chipchase said.



“Scoot offers visitors from Asia, including China and India, affordable airfares to Sydney and NSW to enjoy the great attractions on Australia’s best Events Calendar.”



“To year-end March 2013, the number of holidaymakers from Singapore visiting NSW increased 68 per cent, while the number of visitors from Singapore coming to visit friends and relatives increased by more than 27 per cent.”



“I congratulate Scoot on its first-year anniversary and look forward to our continuing collaboration.”



“Destination NSW is partnering with Scoot in a cooperative marketing campaign to promote Sydney and drive visitation from June 2013 to March 2014.”



The co-operative marketing campaign features print and radio advertising, with a social media campaign, including a ‘Love Every Second in Sydney’ Facebook promotion.



“We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with Scoot to develop a number of innovative marketing campaigns to promote Sydney and NSW and help achieve our 2020 target of doubling overnight visitor expenditure.”



For information on Scoot’s flights to Sydney from Singapore, please visit: flyscoot.com/Sydney



About Destination NSW

Destination NSW are the leading government agency for the NSW events and tourism sectors. They promote Sydney and NSW as tourism and event destination to drive visitor growth to the area.



For more information visit http://www.destinationnsw.com.au/