Destiny Calls: Seedy Drug Underworld Fuses with Dark Comedy to Keep Readers Gripped to Connor K. Gray's Latest Novel

West Lafayette, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- While most new authors use their debut release to simply test the literary waters, Connor K. Gray is proving that a first novel can also compete with its genre’s best-sellers. Since its recent release, ‘Destiny Calls’ has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews and has even had its video trailer accepted into the International Movie Trailer Festival for 2013.



Synopsis:



After four and a half years in a third world prison, all Kyle wants is to be a normal, law-abiding citizen again but when his coked out ex-girlfriend tells him that her son, who has been kidnapped until she pays her drug debt, is his Kyle must enlist the help of his chop-shop owning, gun toting, mobbed up, psychotic friends to get him back.



Destiny Calls is a novel about how sometimes one has to do the wrong thing in order to do the right thing and how easily trust, betrayal, love, hate and honor can become confused. But there is no honor amongst thieves and criminals and Kyle Saint must figure out who he can trust and grow up if he is ever going to be able to save himself and the son he has never met.



This is a great read for anyone into fictional novels about the seedy underworld of drugs, mafia, love, friendship and action. Destiny calls takes all these elements and blends them in a fascinating tale of true self-reflection and altruism in a dark comedic style that will take you on an emotional roller coaster.



As the author explains, readers will find themselves torn moralistically.



“It’s a rare narrative as the antagonist is not necessarily a good guy but readers will find themselves able to sympathize with his plight and therefore justify his actions. It becomes a tool for examination of society and introspection of if vigilante justice is acceptable and if, at times, it's appropriate to do the wrong things for the right reasons,” says Gray.



Continuing, “This novel is by no means predictable in any way, shape or form and can lead its readers from tears, shock and laughter in a matter of minutes! But no matter where it leads you it will be entertaining. The dark comedy aspect perfectly off-sets the story’s serious undertones and definitely brings an air of humanity to the action.”



Readers have shared their praise in abundance.



“Destiny Calls is an action packed page turner. It's a short easy read that grabs your attention right from the beginning and leaves you wanting more. It contains a lot of sex, drugs and violence and the colorful language that goes along with them,” says Devo, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Brooke Bracy believes that the narrative could easily play out on the big screen, adding, “I think there would be a huge market for this story told in a movie, as well.”



50% of all royalties earned until March 2014 are being donated to benefit the victims and heroes of West, Texas through PointWest and The 100 Club or Central Texas.



‘Destiny Calls’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17xFCgU. The book trailer can be viewed here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvZii8DBSBY&feature=youtu.be.



About Connor K. Gray

Gray has been a Teacher of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) since 2004, overcoming his handicap of dyslexia.



He has traveled and worked in numerous countries in Europe and South America.



A native of Texas, Gray currently resides in West Lafayette, Indiana with his wife and step-son where he works from home for an online English school.