Destra World Books Publishing Releases William J.Warren's "Hard Love: The Pleasure and the Pain"

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Destra World Books Publishing announced today the release of William J.Warren's highly-profound collection of poems "Hard Love:The Pleasure and The Pain."



Warren's struggles with peer pressure as an adolescent;the desire to see his community thrive and his ups and downs with love are the inspiration for his diverse collection.His tenacity is his muse.Poems titled "Livelihood", "Illumination" and "The Break Up" are just a few of the titles that mold Hard Love into a five star read.



The book is on sale now on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com, www.williamjwarren.org and many more.



About William J.Warren

William J.Warren resides in Florida and has won several awards throughout the years in honor of his creative writing.



SOURCE: Destra World Books Publishing