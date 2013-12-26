Destruction of Marion Davies House Laid the Foundation of the Renowned Historic Restoration Company - Spectra Company

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- History must not be abolished; instead, it should be protected and preserved. This was the sole idea behind the formation of Spectra Company – one of the pioneers and leaders in offering historic restoration services in California – who undertook the complex task of saving America’s greatest historical monuments in 1985.



Like a traveler passionate about their destination, Spectra Company has come far from being a novice historical structure maintainer, to becoming the leader in its own domain. On their website, Spectra Company reveals that its foundation lays in the inspiration from a sad story of the demolition of one of the most beautiful homes on the West Coast of California, The Marion Davies House. The house was built by William Randolph Hearst for his girlfriend, Marion Davies.



The owner of the company states in this section, “As a preservationist, I hope to never see such a masterpiece destroyed again. If this home were still standing, it would surely be the "Hearst Castle" of the south! Spectra Company's Preservation Mission is to prevent the destruction of any further landmarks. --- To Protect, Preserve and Restore!”



Spectra Company’s passion towards assisting the government, and people preserving renowned monuments has been honored; especially in their role in preserving and conserving the Unknown Soldier at Santa Ana, Old Beverly Hills Post Office, Santa Monica City Hall, Alameda Square Building, Hercules Campus, among many others monuments in California.



Spectra Company has advanced toward becoming the most reliable monument restoration/preservation company by offering its services to all of California. Whether it is their Arizona historic preservation, or Los Angeles historic preservation services, they have committed to providing excellence everywhere.



About Spectra Company

Founded in 1985, the company's main construction focus is Historic Restoration/Preservation, including waterproofing, concrete/masonry, and selective demolition/abatement. As a pioneer and leader in California, Spectra Company is committed to the protection and preservation of the country's most cherished architectural, historic and cultural landmarks. They offer diverse expertise, strong technical knowledge, and expert consultation.



For more information, please visit http://www.spectracompany.com.