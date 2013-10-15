"Detail My Exotic" Announces Launch of New Website

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Detail My Exotic, today announced the launch of their new website - http://www.detailmyexotic.com/. The website would be offering business leads to car dealers located across the different states of USA. The company provides business leads to high end luxury mobile car detailing companies.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company confirmed, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our new lead generation website - http://www.detailmyexotic.com/. It would offer detailed information on luxury/ exotic car detailing and mobile car detailing information to people in US, while offering business leads to car detailing companies based in different cities across the country.” He further added, “We aim to emerge as market leader in US in the times to come. Our high class services and dedicated staff would offer perfect lead generation service for car detailing sector.”



Sources confirmed that though recent past has seen a marked decline in the number of people opting for car detailing service the poor economic conditions prevailing across the globe are the major reason behind this. Lead generation companies or websites especially those dedicated to a particular field like ‘Detail My Exotic’ are likely to be in demand in near future.



Some of the services offered by car detailing companies include engine detailing, interior detailing and exterior detailing among others. The indoor auto detailing includes thorough vacuuming and after vacuuming. Carpets, mats and furniture are cleaned. Auto detailing services provides a perfect finishing by removing discolorations. It makes the car look absolutely new by providing brand-new look to carpets and seats in car. Most service providers are also using eco friendly products for car detailing in the modern times.



‘Detail My Exotic’ is currently marketing itself in over 30 cities of US including Sacramento CA, New Jersey Denver CO, Los Angeles CA, Atlanta GA, New York NY, San Carlos CA, New Orleans LA, San Francisco CA, Scottsdale AZ, Charlotte NC, Scottsdale AZ, Roseville CA, Miami FL, Newport Beach CA, Indianapolis IN, New Jersey Denver CO and Houston TX to name of a few.



About Detail My Exotic

Detail My Exotic provides lead generation service high end luxury mobile car detailing companies located across the US.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Jason Smith

Contact Number: (800) 465-6598

Email id: admin@detailmyexotic.com

Website: http://www.detailmyexotic.com/

Address: Sacramento CA